Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

GCG.A stock opened at C$35.89 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$22.72 and a 52-week high of C$37.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$978.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

