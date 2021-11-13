Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

GHLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild in the first quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.