Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%.

HARP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 475,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 208.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HARP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

