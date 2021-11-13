Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.