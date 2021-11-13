HBK Investments L P Invests $696,000 in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.05% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

