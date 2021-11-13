HBK Investments L P Takes $303,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

