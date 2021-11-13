HC Wainwright Boosts IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $26.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

