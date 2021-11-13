HC Wainwright Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $120.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

ZNTL opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 503,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

