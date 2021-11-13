Head-To-Head Analysis: TSR (TSRI) and Its Peers

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TSR to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TSR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 330 1437 2313 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 4.07%. Given TSR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 3.50 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 28.33

TSR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors 2.70% 2.24% 6.64%

Summary

TSR competitors beat TSR on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

