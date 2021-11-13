Head to Head Analysis: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -155.87% -23.02% -13.40% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

90.0% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invitae shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invitae and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $279.60 million 17.07 -$602.17 million ($3.45) -6.37 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 396.96 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.65

Viridian Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae. Invitae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Invitae has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invitae and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 3 5 0 2.63 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Invitae currently has a consensus target price of $40.63, indicating a potential upside of 85.00%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.49%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Invitae.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

