Head to Head Comparison: Red Violet (RDVT) vs. Its Rivals

Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) is one of 369 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Red Violet to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -4.11% -7.36% -6.34% Red Violet Competitors -122.06% -157.95% -4.90%

Red Violet has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet’s competitors have a beta of -2.75, suggesting that their average share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million -$6.81 million -232.65 Red Violet Competitors $1.80 billion $351.55 million -38.53

Red Violet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet. Red Violet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Red Violet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet Competitors 2455 12418 23078 637 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Red Violet’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Violet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Red Violet competitors beat Red Violet on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

