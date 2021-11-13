Head to Head Comparison: U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) vs. Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Gold and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -53.33% -51.28% Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.57% -33.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Gold and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($4.12) -2.53 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U.S. Gold and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Gold currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.02%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

