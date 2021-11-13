Head to Head Contrast: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Valeritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 7.56 -$17.61 million ($0.35) -25.63 Valeritas $26.40 million N/A -$45.93 million N/A N/A

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iCAD and Valeritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 8 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 143.87%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Valeritas.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -24.44% -18.86% -12.31% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

iCAD beats Valeritas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

