Head to Head Contrast: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Betterware de Mexico and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 2 9 0 2.82

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.81%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.78 $15.87 million $2.26 11.46 ThredUp $186.01 million 10.50 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats ThredUp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

