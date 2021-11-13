Head to Head Review: Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) & The Competition

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 7.97 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 40.97

Copper Mountain Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 184.62% -5.36% 0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 794 3501 3774 109 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 53.67%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 47.73%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining peers beat Copper Mountain Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.