Head-To-Head Review: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 19.59% 41.84% 5.20%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for European Wax Center and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80 Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $31.11, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Service Co. International has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Service Co. International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares European Wax Center and Service Co. International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.51 billion 3.19 $515.91 million $4.63 14.43

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Summary

Service Co. International beats European Wax Center on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

