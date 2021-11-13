Head to Head Review: INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) & Its Peers

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare INDUS Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 771.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors 307 960 1172 33 2.38

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $75.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.26%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million -$11.06 million -27.24 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.98

INDUS Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust. INDUS Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85% INDUS Realty Trust Competitors -6.28% 14.58% 3.05%

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust rivals beat INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

