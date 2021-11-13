Head to Head Review: QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QNB and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.20% 12.26% 1.08% Orrstown Financial Services 28.93% 14.18% 1.26%

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. QNB pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QNB and Orrstown Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.50 $12.08 million $4.64 7.76 Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.15 $26.46 million $3.27 7.51

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats QNB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

