Headinvest LLC Acquires 633 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $465.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $352.54 and a 1 year high of $472.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

