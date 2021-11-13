Headinvest LLC Buys 108 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.30.

Zoetis stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average is $194.94. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

