Headinvest LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after purchasing an additional 445,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

