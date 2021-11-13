Headinvest LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.