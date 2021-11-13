Headinvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.46.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $329.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.09. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

