Headinvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

