Headinvest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.51 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

