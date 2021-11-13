Headinvest LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Shares of PLD opened at $148.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

