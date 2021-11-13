Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to C$7.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

