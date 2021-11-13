HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report sales of $185.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.50 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $179.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $763.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.79 million to $778.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $854.05 million, with estimates ranging from $802.62 million to $911.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,099. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 203,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,768.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

