HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Cut by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

NYSE HEI opened at $145.65 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.19.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

