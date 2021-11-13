Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,242. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

