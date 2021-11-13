Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,140. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

HSDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

