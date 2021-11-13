Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $509,502.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $509,502.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,415,087 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

