Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

