Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.