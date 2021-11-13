Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Issues Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.
NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 295,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,292. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.02.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 3,639.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
