Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Issues Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 295,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,292. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 3,639.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

