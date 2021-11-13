Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.99 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

