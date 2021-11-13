Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) vs. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential downside of 27.62%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 52.53% 10.79% 5.24% Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.87 $6.36 million $1.41 12.57 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Nuveen Municipal Value Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.