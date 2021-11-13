Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) Insider Sells £17,535 in Stock

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($22,909.59).

Shares of LON:HOTC opened at GBX 493 ($6.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. Hotel Chocolat Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 318 ($4.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 429.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.45. The company has a market cap of £676.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

