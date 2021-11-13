Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of HOTH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 133,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,763. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

