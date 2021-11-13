Hove Caroline F. Van Sells 6,087 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 988,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,984. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $323.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

SIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Sientra by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sientra by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

