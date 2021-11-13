HSBC Begins Coverage on Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

