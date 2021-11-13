Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.53

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.