Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $445.42. 495,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.57 and a 200-day moving average of $432.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $503.51.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.