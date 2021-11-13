Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 67,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

