HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of HUYA worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HUYA by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in HUYA by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. HUYA’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

