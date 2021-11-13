HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $10.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get HyreCar alerts:

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.66.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HyreCar will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HyreCar by 8,145.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $25,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HyreCar by 233.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 788,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $13,494,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 86.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.