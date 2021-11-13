IBI Group’s (IBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

IBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Shares of IBG opened at C$13.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.88. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The firm has a market cap of C$435.38 million and a P/E ratio of 26.58.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

