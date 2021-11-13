Ideagen’s (IDEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

IDEA opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.77. The company has a market capitalization of £740.51 million and a P/E ratio of 966.09. Ideagen has a 52 week low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

