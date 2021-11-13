Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.
Shares of IPWR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. 16,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,706. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.
In other Ideal Power news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $48,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $108,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
