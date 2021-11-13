Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

Shares of IPWR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. 16,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,706. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

In other Ideal Power news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $48,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $108,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

