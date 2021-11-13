IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $148.50 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $148.50 million and approximately $34.52 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00224707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00089313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

